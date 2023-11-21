Who was Mars Williams, renowned saxophonist dead at 68



By Tanvi Gupta 04:31 pm Nov 21, 202304:31 pm

Iconic saxophonist Mars Williams, passed away at 68

Renowned saxophonist Mars Williams, famed for his performances with rock bands The Waitresses and the Psychedelic Furs, has passed away at 68. His death, attributed to ampullary cancer, diagnosed last year, was reported by the Chicago Tribune. Williams's family shared in a statement that "Until the end, [Mars's] inexhaustible humor and energy, and his love for music, pushed him forward." May he rest in peace.

Williams was raised in a jazz-loving household

Born in Illinois, Williams was raised in a jazz-loving household. He developed a love for swing music, as well as for artists like Eric Dolphy, Ornette Coleman, and Charlie Parker. Initially trained as a classical clarinetist for 10 years, he switched to the saxophone during his final year in high school. Williams later attended DePaul University before studying under Anthony Braxton and Roscoe Mitchell at the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians.

Collaborations with numerous rock and jazz artists

Although Williams primarily focused on jazz, he collaborated with numerous rock and jazz artists in live shows and recordings. These included Billy Idol, The Killers, Power Station, Wayne Kramer, Ministry, Bill Laswell, Charlie Hunter, Dirty Projectors, Billy Squier, DJ Logic, John Scofield, Kurt Elling, Jerry Garcia, and The Untouchables. Additionally, he co-founded the Chicago-based acid jazz group Liquid Soul and remained a part of it for 25 years. The group's album earned him a Grammy nomination in 2001.

Williams's career with The Waitresses and Psychedelic Furs

During The Waitresses's two-album run from 1980 to 1983, Williams's saxophone played a vital role. He contributed to their hit songs such as Christmas Wrapping, Square Pegs, and I Know What Boys Like. After The Waitresses disbanded in 1983, Williams filled in for the Psychedelic Furs's missing saxophonist on a tour abroad. He remained with the band until 1989 and rejoined in 2005 until his final tour dates with the band, concluding last month in October.

His annual Ayler Xmas tour was famous

Williams displayed his distinct flair by organizing an annual Ayler Xmas Tour until 2022, blending free-jazz icon Albert Ayler's music with Christmas tunes. Downtown jazz luminary John Zorn commended Williams, stating, "In many ways, he has succeeded in redefining what versatility means to the modern saxophone player." Williams also took part in various ensembles like the NRG Ensemble, Trio No Mas, Chicago Reed Quartet, Mars Williams Music Book Orchestra, and Boneshaker.

Know about the rare ampullary cancer that affected Williams

Williams maintained a hectic schedule, performing five nights a week, even as he sought medical attention for severe pain last year. Initially misdiagnosed with gallstones, a biopsy revealed cancer. It was ampullary cancer, a rare form affecting the junction of the small intestine, bile duct, and pancreatic duct. Saxophonist Dave Rempis organized a GoFundMe campaign, raising over $1,00,000 to support Williams's treatment.