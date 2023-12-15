'The Crown' to 'Japan': OTT titles to watch this weekend

1/7

Entertainment 3 min read

'The Crown' to 'Japan': OTT titles to watch this weekend

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 02:10 am Dec 15, 202302:10 am

Add these new six shows/movies to your weekend watchlist

Weekend is coming and it's time to watch a new show or a movie. Back in the day, new titles would be released only in theaters. But with the advent of OTT, there is fresh content coming out every day. This week, there is a hoard of series and films that can be streamed online on various platforms. Here are some of our picks.

2/7

'The Crown'

The fictional story based on the lives of the members of the British Royal Family, The Crown has returned with the second part of its final season. It stars Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Olivia Williams as Camilla, and Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton. Where to watch: Netflix Date of release: Thursday

3/7

'Japan'

A month after its theatrical release on November 10, Karthi-led Japan is set for its OTT premiere. The Tamil movie also features Sunil and Anu Emmanuel in important roles. Japan revolves around a thief who targets a politician's fortune and finds himself in a cat-and-mouse chase with the police. Where to watch: Netflix Date of release: Monday (December 11)

4/7

'The Freelancer: The Conclusion'

Mohit Raina as Avinash Kamath has returned with the series's final part. Kamath is on a quest to save Aaliya (Kashmeera Pardeshi) from ISIS's clutches. He seeks help from Dr. Arif Khan (Anupam Kher) to complete the mission. But will he be able to save Aliya before it's too late? Watch to find out. Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar Date of release: Friday

5/7

'Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only'

Rashidi Natara Harper's latest release is a documentary on actor-comedians Kevin Hart and Chris Rock. Titled Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only, it takes the viewers through their lives, giving glimpses of their struggles in the early days, how they rose to fame, and also a close look at their friendship. Where to watch: Netflix Date of release: Tuesday (December 12)

6/7

'The Influencer'

Starring Mariana Gómez, Luna Baxter, and Juan Manuel Mendoza in the leading roles, The Influencer is a web show that focuses on the life of a social media influencer whose life goes for a toss after a stunt goes completely wrong. It shows how she deals with challenges for damage control. Where to watch: Netflix Date of release: Wednesday (December 13)

7/7

'Asteroid City'

Wanting to have a good laugh? Then Asteroid City should be on your watchlist this weekend. Asteroid City is about a grieving father who decides to take his family members to participate in a Space Cadet convention. It stars Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, and others. Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video (available on rent) Date of release: Wednesday (December 13)