Best true-crime documentaries on HBO Max for you to binge-watch

By Namrata Ganguly 10:00 pm Dec 14, 202310:00 pm

Must-watch true-crime documentaries on HBO Max

Embark on a riveting journey into the realm of real-life mysteries with HBO Max's selection of the best true-crime documentaries. From chilling cold cases to gripping investigations, this carefully curated list invites you to explore the darker sides of human nature. These documentaries offer an immersive experience that will leave you captivated and questioning the boundaries of justice.

'The Cheshire Murders' (2013)

With chilling detail, the haunting documentary The Cheshire Murders recounts the tragic 2007 home invasion in Cheshire, Connecticut. The film meticulously examines the horrifying events that claimed the lives of a mother and her two daughters, exploring the subsequent trial and the impact on the community. It delves into the complexities of the criminal justice system and the enduring scars of unspeakable violence.

'Beware the Slenderman' (2016)

Beware the Slenderman delves into the disturbing 2014 stabbing of a young girl by her friends, who claimed to be influenced by the fictional internet character Slenderman. Exploring the thin line between fantasy and reality in the digital age, the documentary raises thought-provoking questions about the impact of online culture on impressionable minds and the blurred boundaries between fiction and actual harm.

'I'll Be Gone in the Dark' (2020-2021)

The compelling docuseries I'll Be Gone in the Dark is based on the true-crime book by Michelle McNamara. Unveiling the relentless pursuit of the Golden State Killer, it intertwines McNamara's investigative journey with the chilling history of the unsolved crimes. With a poignant exploration of trauma, resilience, and justice, it captures McNamara's gripping quest to unmask a serial predator.

'The Crime of the Century' (2021)

The Crime of the Century is a chilling documentary exposing the pharmaceutical industry's role in fueling the opioid epidemic. Through investigative journalism, it unveils the ruthless pursuit of profits, manipulation of medical practices, and the devastating impact on countless lives. Alex Gibney's directorial sheds light on one of the most egregious public health crises in modern history, sparking urgent conversations about accountability and reform.

'A Brutal Pact: The Murder of Daniella Perez' (2022)

A Brutal Pact: The Murder of Daniella Perez is a harrowing documentary that revisits the shocking 1992 murder of Brazilian actor Daniella Perez. The five-part docuseries delves into the tragic events surrounding her death, examining the legal and social implications of the crime. It unfolds a gripping narrative, shedding light on a case that shook the nation and continues to resonate.