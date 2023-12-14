Best of 2023: Netflix's top English titles to watch

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Best of 2023: Netflix's top English titles to watch

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 07:12 pm Dec 14, 202307:12 pm

Before saying goodbye to 2023, watch these five interesting shows on Netflix

It's that time again when we go through a flackback of titles that were released throughout the year. Whether it was theatrical or OTT releases, movie-buffs have had a wide range of content that was made available to them in 2023. Before we say hello to 2024, here's looking at some interesting Netflix titles that were released in this passing year.

2/6

'Sex Education' S04

The fourth and final season of Sex Education shows Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) embarking on a new chapter at the Cavendish Sixth Form College. While they try to adjust to their new college, they encounter a mix of emotional highs, laughter, and nerves. Created by Laurie Nunn, the series also features Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, and others.

3/6

'Never Have I Ever' S04

Never Have I Ever's final season, starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in the leading role along with Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, and others, premiered in June. The series takes on the high school journey of Devi (Ramakrishnan), showing a blend of relatability, hilarity, and awkwardness. A fan-favorite, the series explores the teenage drama of our beloved, quirky Indian-American girl.

4/6

'The Crown' S06

The latest offering of Netflix is the final season of The Crown. Split into two parts, the first installment of the sixth season was dropped in November, following which, its second part was released on Thursday. Starring Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Dominic West, Elizabeth Debicki, Rufus Kampa, Fflyn Edwards, and others, the series is a fictionalized tale of Britain's royal family members.

5/6

'Beckham'

One of the most loved documentaries that premiered on the streaming giant this year, is Beckham, based on ace English footballer David Beckham. Also featuring his singer-wife Victoria Beckham, the director has handpicked some of the most crucial moments from the footballer's career. A must-watch for all football lovers, the docuseries is directed by Fisher Stevens and was released in October.

6/6

'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'

Created by Shonda Rhimes, it's a prequel spin-off of Bridgerton. The limited historical series premiered in May and is loosely based on Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz's rise to power in the late 18th century. The six-part series was well-received by audiences across the globe, particularly in the US, India, Canada, and Australia. It also received multiple nominations at the Emmy Awards.