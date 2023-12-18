Best Christmas movies on Netflix to watch this holiday season

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Best Christmas movies on Netflix to watch this holiday season

By Namrata Ganguly 09:53 pm Dec 18, 202309:53 pm

Best Christmas movies on Netflix

Get ready to deck the halls and ignite the festive spirit with our curated list of the best Christmas movies to watch on Netflix. The streaming giant brings you a sleigh full of holiday joy. Whether you're in the mood for timeless tales, family movies, or romantic escapades, this lineup guarantees a cozy, spirited experience for the merriest season of all.

2/6

'White Christmas' (1954)

White Christmas is a timeless holiday classic following two war buddies turned entertainers who team up with a sister act to save a failing Vermont inn owned by their former general. Bing Crosby's crooning and Irving Berlin's melodies make it a celebration of love and the magic of Christmas. Michael Curtiz's directorial stars Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen.

3/6

'Love Actually' (2003)

Love Actually weaves a heartwarming tapestry of interconnected love stories set against the backdrop of a bustling London during Christmas. Through laughter, tears, and unexpected twists, the film explores the myriad facets of love - from budding romance to enduring connections. A stellar ensemble cast, festive charm, and poignant moments make this holiday classic a celebration of love in all its forms.

4/6

'The Christmas Chronicles' (2018)

The Christmas Chronicles embarks on a thrilling adventure when siblings Kate and Teddy team up with Santa Claus. When their attempt to capture Santa on film goes awry, they find themselves on a wild sleigh ride to save Christmas. The film, with its humor, spectacle, and a touch of magic, delivers a heartwarming message about family, belief, and the true spirit of the holidays.

5/6

'Let It Snow' (2019)

Let It Snow unfolds in a small town during a snowstorm on Christmas Eve, bringing together a diverse group of high school seniors. As friendships and romances blossom amidst the winter wonderland, the characters discover the magic of the season and the importance of connection. This Luke Snellin directorial film captures the essence of love, friendship, and holiday joy.

6/6

'Falling for Christmas' (2022)

In Falling for Christmas, Emma, a career-focused woman, unexpectedly finds herself stranded in a picturesque small town during the holiday season. As she navigates the charm of the community and encounters a charismatic local, the magic of Christmas begins to thaw her heart. This festive romantic tale unfolds with warmth, laughter, and the enchantment of newfound love amidst the twinkling lights of the season.