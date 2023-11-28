These Airtel, Jio prepaid plans offer free Netflix subscriptions

1/4

Business 2 min read

These Airtel, Jio prepaid plans offer free Netflix subscriptions

By Sanjana Shankar 05:12 pm Nov 28, 202305:12 pm

Airtel recently launched new plan with free Netflix subscription

Airtel and Reliance Jio have jumped on the OTT bandwagon by offering free Netflix subscriptions with select prepaid plans. Airtel recently introduced a new plan, priced at Rs. 1,499, bundled with Netflix Basic subscription In comparison, Reliance Jio offers two plans that offer complimentary Netflix streaming. The more affordable plan costs Rs. 1,099, while the other is priced at Rs. 1,499. These plans are packed with data, voice call, and SMS benefits, plus extra perks. Here's more about these plans.

2/4

Airtel's Rs. 1,499 plan has an 84-day validity period

With Airtel's Rs. 1,499 prepaid plan, subscribers can enjoy a Netflix Basic subscription across devices including mobiles, laptops, tablets, and TVs. The plan has an 84-day validity and offers 3GB of data per day, unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, and 100 daily SMSes. Plus, users get unlimited 5G data, a three-month Apollo Circle membership, free Hellotunes, and a Wynk Music subscription. Originally, Netflix Basic subscription streams content across multiple devices with 720p resolution and costs Rs. 199/month.

3/4

Reliance Jio's Rs. 1,099 plan offers free Netflix Mobile subscription

Reliance Jio's Rs. 1,099 prepaid plan provides a Netflix Mobile subscription, which lets you watch content on mobile phones and tablets only. This plan has an 84-day validity and provides 2GB daily data (totaling 168 GB), unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMSes/day. Subscribers can access JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud with this plan. However, the Netflix Mobile subscription doesn't allow streaming on TVs or laptops. Netflix's Mobile plans streams content in 480p resolution and is priced at Rs. 149/month.

4/4

Reliance Jio's Rs. 1,499 plan includes Netflix Basic subscription

Jio's Rs. 1,499 plan comes with a Netflix Basic subscription for streaming on mobiles, laptops, tablets, and TVs. This plan offers 3GB data/day, unlimited calls, and 100 daily SMSes with an 84-day validity, similar to Airtel's Rs. 1,499 pack. Users can also get access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud with this Jio plan. In total, Netflix has four plans in India, with video quality ranging from 480p to 4K, starting from Rs. 149/month and going up to Rs. 649/month.