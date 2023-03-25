Business

These Reliance Jio prepaid plans offer 3GB of data daily

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mar 25, 2023, 10:54 am 2 min read

There are 3 plans with 3GB of daily data (Photo credit: Reliance Jio)

Reliance Jio is the biggest telecom operator in the Indian market and has become so quickly. Since its debut, it has gained millions of new customers by disrupting the business of rivals like Bharti Airtel and Vi. The firm has introduced several recharge plans for its users with many perks. Today, we discuss prepaid packs that offer 3GB of data on a daily basis.

Why does this story matter?

As of now, Reliance Jio is offering three recharge packs in India that permit customers to enjoy 3GB of data per day for varying durations of time.

Every plan is different and customers can choose one based on their requirements.

The packs are valid for 14-84 days and also provide buyers free access to Jio's suite of apps, including JioTV.

The base plan costs Rs. 219

The base Rs. 219 prepaid pack of Reliance Jio is valid for two weeks (14 days). It offers 3GB of high-speed data on a daily basis (44GB of total data), along with 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calling for the duration of the pack. Free subscriptions to Reliance's JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud services are also offered.

There is a Rs. 399 pack on offer

By paying Rs. 399, users can get 3GB of high-speed data per day for 28 days. The pack offers a total data of 90GB. This is in addition to the unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day for the entire duration of the plan. The JioTV, JioCloud, JioCinema, and JioSecurity services can also be opted for free.

The range-topping plan costs Rs. 999

The top-end Rs. 999 pack is valid for 84 days and promises 3GB of high-speed data daily. After the limit is crossed, the speed falls to 64Kbps. A total data of 292GB is offered with the plan, besides 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling. It also permits customers to enjoy free subscriptions to Jio apps including, JioSecurity, JioCloud, JioTV, and JioCinema.

Subscribers are also eligible for Jio's True 5G data

The prepaid recharge plans that are priced at Rs. 219, Rs. 399, and Rs. 999, permit eligible customers to utilize Jio's unlimited True 5G data by paying no extra price. The benefit comes pre-included in the packs but is only accessible in locations where Jio has True 5G coverage. So far, the telco's 5G service is live in 406 cities across India.