Business

Airtel 5G is now available in 500 cities: Check coverage

Airtel 5G is now available in 500 cities: Check coverage

Written by Sanjana Shankar Mar 24, 2023, 07:43 pm 2 min read

Airtel has recorded 10 million users on its 5G network

Bharti Airtel has launched its 5G services in more cities across India, taking the total to 500. The telco claims its 5G network is now available in every major city in India. Eligible Airtel users can enjoy up to 20-30 times faster speed than the current 4G network. The telco recently clocked 10 million users on its 5G network.

Why does this story matter?

Airtel expects to expand its 5G footprint to "all of urban India" by September of this year and intends to cover the entirety of the nation by March 2024.

Jio has also been steadily expanding its 5G network. Jio True 5G is currently live in about 406 cities in the country.

Jio and Airtel commenced the rollout of their 5G services in October 2022.

Which cities have access to Airtel 5G Plus?

Airtel 5G Plus is available in these locations: Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, and Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. Ahmedabad, Surat, and Rajkot in Gujarat. Kochi, Trivandrum, and Kozhikode in Thrissur. Dehradun and Haridwar in Uttarakhand. Airtel's 5G services are also live in Maharastra, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Chattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, and Chandigarh among other states. You can find the full list of cities at https://www.airtel.in/airtel-5g-cities.

How to activate Airtel 5G Plus?

You do not have to buy a new SIM since the existing 4G SIM supports 5G. Here's how you can activate Airtel 5G Plus on your smartphone. Make sure 5G services are live in your area. Also, ensure your handset is running the latest software. Head to Settings >Mobile Network >Airtel SIM. Now, click the preferred network type and select the 5G network option.

Airtel is offering "Unlimited 5G" to prepaid and postpaid users

Airtel is offering unlimited 5G data on postpaid and prepaid plans, which are priced above Rs. 239. In order to avail the "Unlimited 5G Data" offer, head to the Airtel Thanks app on your smartphone. Prepaid users will get unlimited 5G until the current pack expires while for postpaid customers, the pack holds good until their next bill is generated.

Airtel 5G Plus operates on non-standalone 5G technology

Airtel 5G Plus operates on non-standalone 5G technology, which utilizes 4G network components. On the other hand, Jio True 5G works on standalone 5G technology. It offers the largest mix of wireless spectrum for 5G across 700MHz, 3,500MHz, and 26GHz bands.