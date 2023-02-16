Business

Airtel 5G now available in all North-Eastern states: Check coverage

Written by Sanjana Shankar Feb 16, 2023, 05:25 am 2 min read

Airtel is yet to announce its 5G tariff structure

Bharti Airtel has launched its 5G services in more North-Eastern cities in India, including Kohima, Aizawl, Gangtok, and Tinsuki. Eligible Airtel users can enjoy up to 20-30 times faster speed than the current 4G network at no additional cost. The company is yet to reveal its 5G data plans. Check out the regions that have now received Airtel 5G services.

Why does this story matter?

Airtel intends to cover major urban cities in India by this year and aims to complete the nationwide rollout of 5G by March 2024. It has already clocked more than a million customers for its 5G network.

The telco uses non-standalone 5G technology, which utilizes 4G network components.

Airtel and Reliance Jio started rolling out their 5G services in October 2022.

These cities now have access to Airtel's 5G network

Airtel 5G Plus is now live in these North-Eastern cities: Kohima, Itanagar, Aizawl, Gangtok, Silchar, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia. With the latest rollout, the telco has expanded its 5G services across the entirety of the North-Eastern states. The company is augmenting its network in a phased manner and will make its services available across more regions in due course of time.

Airtel 5G is available in Guwahati, Imphal, Shillong, Agartala, Dimapur

Airtel's 5G network is already available in Guwahati, Imphal, Shillong, Agartala, and Dimapur. Recently, the telco launched its 5G services in more cities in Gujarat and Odisha, including Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Sambalpur, and Balasore.

How to activate Airtel 5G Plus?

You do not have to purchase a new SIM since the existing 4G SIM is 5G-enabled. To activate Airtel 5G Plus, head to Settings on your smartphone, select Mobile Network, and choose Airtel SIM. Now, select the Preferred network type and click on the 5G network option. Also, ensure that your smartphone is running the latest software.

Customers can enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming

"Airtel customers in these cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds," said Rajnish Verma, Airtel's-CEO for Assam and North-Eastern states. "We are in the process of lighting up all the cities which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos, and more."