5 Christmas makeup ideas that will make you shine

Try these interesting and trendy makeup looks this Christmas

This weekend, put on your best glamorous outfits and get ready to rock the Christmas party with your friends. Christmas is all about vibrant colors, jewel tones, glam, and glitter and this occasion is your best excuse to grab those makeup palettes and try different attractive looks. Here are five makeup ideas for Christmas Day.

Glittery eyes with snowflakes

This Christmas Eve, go all glittery and shimmery and rock the night in style. If you do not want to go for a sparkly outfit, you can add that shine to your eyes using some amazing makeup. First, apply a warm brown eyeshadow color on your eyelids. Apply gold glitter and draw snowflake designs using a white kajal at the edge of your eyes.

Smoked-out eyes with nude lipstick

Smokey eyes are one of the classic eye makeup looks to opt for on any festive occasion. You can apply a plum, brown, or wine eyeshadow mixed with some black on your eyelids and top with loads of mascara. Use a black-colored kohl on your lower lashline and smudge it using a brush. Complete your look with nude lipstick.

Christmassy eyes

If you want to match your makeup to the festive vibes, then go for Christmassy eyes to look all party-ready. To achieve this, you need to use shades like green, red and golden. Using green eyeliner, create a winged eye and apply lots of mascara. Apply a golden highlighter to the high points of your face. Complete your look with bright red lipstick.

Glossy and dewy look

If you are someone who likes to use minimal makeup, then opt for a natural, glossy, and dewy look this Christmas and pair it up with a classic red outfit. Create a dewy base by using nourishing face oil and an illuminator. Coat your eyelids with a gloss-finished eyeshadow and use a liquid highlighter. Apply a beautiful plump gloss, and you are ready.

Silver glittery eyeliner with orange lips

Add some glam to your outfit by adding some glitter to your eyes. Ditch your regular eyeliner and use a glittery silver eyeliner and coat your eyelids with a warm neutral colored eyeshadow. You can also coat your lashes with glittery mascara to add some drama to your overall look. Finish off with orange lips to make a statement this Christmas.