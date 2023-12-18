Best of 2023: These Indian films earned global recognition

By Tanvi Gupta 09:00 pm Dec 18, 2023

Indian movies that were honored globally in 2023

In 2023, Indian films made a significant impact at international festivals, spanning genres from dramatic extravaganzas (RRR) to emotionally charged narratives (Dear Jassi). Recognized at prestigious events like the 95th Academy Awards and the Toronto International Film Festival, these movies showcased the diverse and vibrant storytelling from India on a global stage. Their success set the stage for a promising year ahead in 2024.

'RRR,' 'The Elephant Whisperers'

The year began on a triumphant note as RRR﻿—directed by SS Rajamouli, and The Elephant Whisperers—a documentary by Kartiki Gonsalves—clinched prestigious wins at the 95th Oscars﻿. MM Keeravani's Naatu Naatu secured the Best Original Song award, while the Guneet Monga-backed documentary earned the coveted Best Documentary (Short) award. It marked a major moment at the Oscars after India's success with Slumdog Millionaire in 2009.

'Agra'

Kanu Behl's Agra gained prominence as a festival favorite, making waves at the Cannes, Busan, and Melbourne Film Festivals. The film—starring Vibha Chibber, Sonal Jha, Rahul Roy, and Aanchal Goswami—explores sexual misery through a male lens, focusing on a young call center employee living with his parents. The movie notably secured the Best Indie Film award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

'Sanaa'

Radhika Madan's film Sanaa has been on a festival journey this entire year. Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, it made appearances at festivals including the Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF), Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, and Santa Barbara International Film Festival, winning two awards at the UK Asian Film Festival. The social drama delves into the life of an ambitious girl grappling with internal battles.

'Dear Jassi,' 'A Match'

Indian films triumphed at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival in 2023, earning top honors in key categories. Tarsem Singh Dhandwar's Dear Jassi, set in Punjab, claimed the Platform Award in the juried competition section, marking the director's return after eight years. Debutant Jayesh Digambar Somalkar's Marathi feature, A Match (Sthal), secured the NETPAC Award, recognized by the jury in the festival's popular sections.

'Stolen'

Abhishek Banerjee's film Stolen marked its world premiere at the 2023 Venice Film Festival, standing as the sole Indian entry. Featured in the World Premiere section, the film depicts the harrowing story of a five-month-old baby abducted from her mother, Jhumpa Mahato. Directed by debutant filmmaker Karan Tejpal, the film explores profound human emotions and experiences, showcasing Indian cinema on the global stage.

'When Climate Change Turns Violent'

The Health for All Film Festival (HAFF) by WHO (World Health Organization) recognized the Indian film When Climate Change Turns Violent by Vandita Sariya with a Special Prize in the Climate Change and Health category this year. The four-minute-and-32-second documentary explores the connection between domestic violence, climate change, and human trafficking. The recognition adds to India's success at the international film festival.