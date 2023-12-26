OTT: Kangana Ranaut's 'Tejas' gets OTT premiere date

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

OTT: Kangana Ranaut's 'Tejas' gets OTT premiere date

By Aikantik Bag 04:29 pm Dec 26, 202304:29 pm

'Tejas' will premiere on OTT next month

Kangana Ranaut is an actor who is often in the limelight for various reasons, including fiery opinions on social media, apart from her films. However, sadly, her Bollywood releases in recent years have mostly lacked the same fire. After a disastrous theatrical outing in October, Ranaut's Tejas is set to make its digital debut on ZEE5 on January 5, 2024. Despite negative reviews, makers hope to reach a wider audience and get a new lease of life on OTT.

2/3

Ranaut's take on 'Tejas'

In a recent statement, Ranaut said, "With Tejas, our aim was not only to entertain but also to shed light on the passion and sacrifices of the armed forces." She hopes the film, which was theatrically released on October 27, will highlight the challenges faced by those in uniform and inspire a sense of collective responsibility to honor and respect them. The movie is helmed by debutant Sarvesh Mewara and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under the RSVP Movies banner.

3/3

Twitter Post