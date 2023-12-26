Ryan Gosling joining Marvel? Predicting potential MCU roles for him

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Ryan Gosling joining Marvel? Predicting potential MCU roles for him

By Tanvi Gupta 04:16 pm Dec 26, 202304:16 pm

What to expect from Ryan Gosling's rumored MCU debut

Rumor has it that actor Ryan Gosling is in talks with Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige for a role in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)'s Phase 6. Although the details of the negotiations remain unclear, Gosling has previously shown interest in playing Ghost Rider. Moreover, there's no shortage of mighty Marvel characters that Gosling could bring to life in Phase 6. Here's the list.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

For years, Gosling has reportedly been on the MCU's radar, most notably for the role of Stephen Strange in 2016's Doctor Strange before Benedict Cumberbatch snagged it. Recently, he stepped away from starring in Blumhouse's upcoming adaptation of The Wolf Man. This move could signal that Gosling is clearing his schedule to pursue an MCU role. However, no official announcement has been made.

3/6

Possible characters for Gosling: Ghost Rider

During a 2022 interview, Gosling expressed interest in portraying Ghost Rider. While various characters in Marvel Comics have taken on the Ghost Rider mantle, Johnny Blaze (1972-83)—a stunt motorcyclist—is the most iconic. Notably, the Ghost Rider series (1990-1998) introduced Danny Ketch, and in the 2000s, Blaze reclaimed the role. In 2014, Robbie Reyes assumed the Ghost Rider as part of the Marvel NOW! initiative.

4/6

Doctor Doom

Marvel's decision to drop actor Jonathan Majors (Kang the Conqueror) amid his arrest and conviction led to discussions about Doctor Doom becoming the Multiverse Saga's primary antagonist. Linked to the 2015 Secret Wars event, Doctor Doom's debut might happen before 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars. While actors like Cillian Murphy and Mads Mikkelsen were suggested, Gosling's potential portrayal could blend sinister humor with stoic confidence.

5/6

Reed Richards in 'Fantastic Four'

After Disney acquired 20th Century Fox in 2019, speculation arose about the cast for the Fantastic Four reboot. Although John Krasinski played Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), the official casting for Richards is yet to be revealed. Recent discussions suggest Pedro Pascal as a contender, but the possibility of Gosling meeting with Marvel hints at his potential involvement.

6/6

Norman Osborn

Since Tom Holland's introduction as Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, the anticipation for Norman Osborn's debut has been palpable. Debuting in The Amazing Spider-Man #14 (1964), Osborn stands as one of Spider-Man's chief foes. He is recognized as one of the hero's three primary archenemies. If Gosling were to embody the iconic villain, Osborn could undergo a suave makeover in Spider-Man 4 or beyond.