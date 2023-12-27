Timothee Chalamet's birthday: Explore actor's most impactful roles so far

Timothee Chalamet's birthday: Explore actor's most impactful roles so far

Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet celebrates his 28th birthday on Wednesday

Timothee Chalamet has etched his indelible mark on the film industry, transforming into a lead actor within a short time. The New York-born Hollywood star's breakout role in 2017's Call Me by Your Name made him the third youngest Oscar-nominated Best Actor. On his 28th birthday on Thursday, let's revel in Chalamet's cinematic brilliance—a captivating journey that has intertwined with our screens and souls.

'Call Me By Your Name' (2017)

Luca Guadagnino's erotic coming-of-age tale transformed Chalamet into the leading man we know today. He portrayed Elio, a 17-year-old entwined in a love story with his father's graduate-student assistant, Oliver, played by Armie Hammer. Chalamet's performance resonated with raw naturalism and compelling physicality, which ignited the screens. This portrayal earned him the distinction of the third-youngest nominee for Best Actor in Academy Awards' history.

'Lady Bird' (2017), 'Little Women' (2019)

Greta Gerwig's solo directorial debut, Lady Bird featured Saoirse Ronan as the impulsive lead and Laurie Metcalf as her challenging mother. While not claiming the limelight like Ronan or Metcalf, Chalamet left a mark as Kyle—the brooding, pretentious teenager. He again reunited with Gerwig in the 2019 adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic Little Women. In this, Chalamet played Laurie, the March family's neighbor.

'Beautiful Boy' (2018)

In Beautiful Boy, Chalamet delivered a stirring performance as Nic—a character grappling with addiction. He stars opposite Steve Carell in the real-life tale of David Sheff. Chalamet's portrayal garnered widespread acclaim, earning nominations at major Oscar precursors—SAG, BAFTA, Golden Globe, and Critics' Choice. Despite the shock of an Oscar snub, his depiction is a testament to the raw intensity he brought to this saga.

'Dune' (2021)

Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi masterpiece, Dune thrusts Chalamet into the heart of the narrative as Paul Atreides, the young prince poised to rule the universe. Amid the film's dynamic fight scenes, Chalamet's portrayal delves deep into Paul's dilemma regarding his destiny, featuring his brilliant acting chops. Now, fans eagerly await Dune's second installment, which is set to captivate screens in 2024.

'Bones and All' (2022)

Chalamet reunited with director Guadagnino in 2022 for a unique cannibal romance, Bones and All. He portrayed Lee, a solitary soul intersecting with Maren (Taylor Russell). Chalamet's chemistry with Russell heightened his romantic allure. The intricate conflicts within Lee became a canvas for the actor to showcase his dramatic prowess. Notably, the film is based on the 2015 eponymous novel by Camille DeAngelis.