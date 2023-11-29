'Behadd' to 'Kapoor & Sons': Birthday boy Fawad's best films

'Behadd' to 'Kapoor & Sons': Birthday boy Fawad's best films

Apart from honing his acting skills, Fawad Khan is also loved for his singing talent

Versatile performances and drool-worthy looks are what make Pakistani actor Fawad Khan a global favorite. After gaining popularity among his Indian fans with Humsafar as Ashar Hussain, Khan made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Khoobsurat. As the actor turned 42 years old on Wednesday, here are our favorite picks of the actor's films that his fans must enjoy watching on his birthday.

Reflecting upon the sensitivity of a mother and a child's relationship, Behadd was released in 2013. Starring Khan along with Nadia Jamil and Sajal Ali, it revolves around the journey of a single mother and her teenage daughter. Khan features as Jamal 'Jo' Ahmed. It's by far one of the best roles he essayed in his career. It was a television film.

In his Indian film debut, Khan was paired opposite Sonam Kapoor Ahuja as Vikram Singh Rathore, a prince. The romantic-comedy drama earned Khan his first two awards in India - Filmfare Awards's Best Male Debut, and Masala! Awards's Best Bollywood Debut. The movie mostly received positive reviews from critics and also became a hit in the international market with acclaim for Khan's performance.

Helmed by Shakun Batra, Kapoor & Sons features Khan in the leading role, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt. Khan essays the role of a homosexual; the character brought him critical acclaim for his act. Whether it was his chemistry with Bhatt, the sibling rivalry with Malhotra, or the way he portrayed a homosexual with sensitivity, he is loved for this 2016 title.

Bilal Lashari's The Legend of Maul Jatt is an adaptation of the 1979 movie titled Maula Jatt. Featuring Khan as the male protagonist in the titular role, the film revolves around a local folklore about a man named Maula Jatt who takes up against the brutal leader of a clan. A huge box-office success, it also features Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and others.