'Parasite's Lee Sun-kyun (48) found dead amid drug allegations

11:11 am Dec 27, 202311:11 am

What led to the untimely demise of South Korean Lee Sun-kyun

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun—recognized for his role in the Oscar-winning Parasite—was found dead in his car on Wednesday in Seoul's Seongbuk district, Yonhap reported. He was 48. Lee was discovered unresponsive next to lit charcoal briquettes in the car. His wife had notified the police after he left home, finding what seemed to be a suicide note, reports said. The actor's passing occurred just a day after being questioned as part of a drug abuse investigation.

Circumstances surrounding Lee's death intensify suspicions of suicide: Report

A Soompi report revealed that police were alerted by Lee's wife, who claimed her husband had left their home after penning what seemed to be a suicide note. Upon investigation, officers discovered lit charcoal briquettes in his vehicle, suggesting a possible suicide. This tragic incident comes after his October investigation for alleged illegal drug use amid South Korea's crackdown on narcotics. The country's stringent drug laws stipulate punishments ranging from six months to 14 years in jail.

Lee repeatedly denied 'conscious drug use'

Lee faced accusations of illegal drug use in October and had been under investigation since. Koreaboo reported that during the inquiry, the actor denied knowingly taking hard drugs, stating, "I had taken it through the nose, using a straw, but I thought they were sleeping pills. I did not know that they were drugs." Amid the ongoing investigation, Lee reportedly requested a polygraph test from the police just a day before his passing.

More on Lee's drug scandal: How case unfolded

The actor underwent three rounds of police questioning amid suspicions of using marijuana at a high-end bar in Seoul's Gangnam district, allegedly misled by a hostess. He contended he was unaware of the substances consumed. However, he tested negative in both a reagent test and a lab-based drug test, per Korea Times. Due to this case, the actor faced professional repercussions, with news outlets indicating his removal from certain projects.

Quick look at Lee's career highlights

Born in 1975, Lee, a luminary of South Korean cinema, portrayed a rich father in Parasite—a Bong Joon-ho film that won the Academy Award for Best Picture. His illustrious career included captivating lead roles in films like the 2012 thriller Helpless and the 2014 gem All About My Wife. Lee also took the helm in Apple TV+'s first Korean-language series, the 2021 sci-fi thriller Dr. Brain, wherein he portrayed the neurologist Koh Se-won.

Please seek help if you are having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050. Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).