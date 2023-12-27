Box office: 'Dunki' struggles, sees massive drop in collections

Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly the actor of the year, delivering three back-to-back hits at the box office. However, his latest dramedy, Dunki, is the weakest of his three 2023 releases and has been slow in terms of box office collection amid competition from Salaar. Nevertheless, the film is marching toward the Rs. 300 crore mark globally even as it seeks stability on weekdays.

Inching closer to the Rs. 150 crore mark in India

Per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial witnessed a massive drop of 58.88% on Tuesday, earning Rs. 10.25 crore (early estimates). Overall, it has earned Rs. 140.2 crore (India). Hirani's movies depend on word of mouth and show gradual growth, but Dunki has received mixed reviews. Co-starring Taapsee Pannu, the project is bankrolled by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner.

