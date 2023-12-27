'Game of Thrones' to 'Criminal': Kit Harington's best performances

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

'Game of Thrones' to 'Criminal': Kit Harington's best performances

By Namrata Ganguly 04:15 am Dec 27, 202304:15 am

Kit Harington's best roles

Kit Harington, the 37-year-old British actor, has carved a brilliant filmography as one of the rising global stars. He rose to fame with the epic fantasy series Game of Thrones, and since then, he has been known by the name of his character, Jon Snow. From his breakthrough roles to his most celebrated ones, here are Harington's best movies and shows.

2/6

'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

The epic fantasy drama series Game of Thrones is set in the fictional world of Westeros. Harington's portrayal of Jon Snow in Game of Thrones is a masterclass in character evolution. From the brooding and honorable Night's Watch recruit to the conflicted leader navigating complex political landscapes, Harington infuses Snow with depth, resilience, and a quiet strength that resonates.

3/6

'Testament Of Youth' (2014)

Harington delivers a poignant performance, revealing a different facet of his acting prowess in the British drama Testament of Youth. The film is based on Vera Brittain's (portrayed by Alicia Vikandar here) eponymous World War I memoir. As Roland Leighton, a character marked by the harsh realities of the world war, Harington navigates the emotional complexities of love, loss, and the toll of conflict.

4/6

'Brimstone' (2016)

In Martin Koolhoven's psychological Western film Brimstone, Harington delivers an intense and enigmatic portrayal of Samuel, a mysterious and morally ambiguous character. Harington seamlessly embodies the complexities of Samuel's journey, navigating a world shrouded in darkness and retribution, contributing to the Western, a chilling and atmospheric tale of survival and revenge. It also stars Dakota Fanning, Guy Pearce, Emilia Jones, and Carice van Houten.

5/6

'Pompeii' (2014)

In Paul WS Anderson's Pompeii, Harington commands the screen with a blend of charisma and action-hero prowess as Milo, a slave-turned-gladiator. The actor navigates the treacherous political landscape of ancient Rome against the impending catastrophe of Mount Vesuvius. His magnetic performance adds depth to this historical epic, leaving audiences engaged in the midst of spectacular disaster and personal triumph.

6/6

'Modern Love' (2019- )

In a brief yet impactful appearance in the romance anthology series Modern Love, Harington's portrayal captures the complexities of modern relationships, blending humor and vulnerability. Set during the times of the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown, Harington plays Michael, who meets Paula (Lucy Boynton) on a train, and they promise to meet once the lockdown lifts without exchanging any contact information.