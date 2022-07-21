Entertainment

'House of the Dragon' trailer: It's Targaryens vs Targaryens here!

'House of the Dragon' trailer: It's Targaryens vs Targaryens here!

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 21, 2022, 12:27 pm 3 min read

It's time to say "Dracarys" once again! HBO has released the first trailer of its upcoming fantasy series House of the Dragon, a spin-off of Game of Thrones. The prequel is set 200 years prior to the events of the main story. The show will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on August 22 (in India) in the form of weekly episodes. Here's a trailer breakdown.

Context Why does this story matter?

Game of Thrones remains one of HBO's most successful outings which awed audiences during its run from 2011 to 2019.

It was embellished with an ensemble cast comprising Kit Harrington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, etc.

The final season received polarizing reviews and the makers were bashed online for rushing through the ending.

The prequel, thus, can be a chance to right the wrongs.

Trailer 'House of the Dragon' will focus on Targaryen civil war

The trailer, over a minute long, touches upon the internal tensions and the friction in the Targaryen household, with clan members awaiting a chance to kill everything and everyone who comes in their way to the coveted Iron Throne. House of the Dragon is expected to follow a non-linear narrative technique, as is evident through the different ages the characters are shown in.

Observations Trailer is a nostalgia-filled ride for 'GoT' fans

The trailer has elevated expectations as to what will transpire in the series, particularly with GoT's ever-impeccable CGI—something that has always been its strong suit. After all, we can never get enough of those majestic dragons. Nostalgia also drips from the clip as we revisit locations such as King's Landing and Casterly Rock which also played an instrumental role in the main show.

Information Everything about the cast and crew

House of the Dragon has an ensemble cast, featuring Emma D'Arcy, Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Graham McTavish, and Olivia Cooke, among others. Miguel Sapochnik, Greg Yaitanes, and Clare Kilner have been roped in to direct three episodes each, while Geeta Vasant Patel will helm one episode. The creator of the Game of Thrones universe, George RR Martin will serve as an executive producer.

Future developments The 'GoT' universe has a lot more to offer

House of the Dragon has been adapted from Martin's Fire & Blood (2018). The GoT universe will further expand in the coming months, with shows such as Tales of Dunk and Egg, 10,000 Ships, and Nine Voyages. Another spin-off titled Snow has also been confirmed, which will trace Jon Snow's journey after the Season 8 finale. Harrington will reprise the eponymous role.