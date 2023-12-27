'Succession' to 'The Last of Us': HBO's best 2023 shows

By Namrata Ganguly 03:15 am Dec 27, 202303:15 am

Best HBO shows released in 2023

Over the years, HBO has consistently delivered some of the best shows ever, be it television or OTT. It hardly disappointed its viewers this year as well. With our carefully curated list, embark on a celebration of the finest storytelling, captivating performances, and unparalleled production values as HBO continues to stand at the forefront. Check out HBO's best shows of 2023 below.

'The Last of Us' (2023- )

The Last of Us immerses audiences in a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by a deadly infection. This gripping series follows Joel and Ellie, two survivors with an unbreakable bond, as they navigate treacherous landscapes, confront moral dilemmas, and face the relentless threat of infected beings. Grounded in emotional storytelling and intense survival, the show explores humanity's resilience amid the ruins of civilization.

'White House Plumbers' (2023)

White House Plumbers delves into the labyrinth of political intrigue surrounding the Watergate scandal, a riveting portrayal of a pivotal moment in American history. It chronicles the real-life escapades of G Gordon Liddy and E Howard Hunt—two unconventional political operatives tasked with orchestrating covert operations. As their clandestine activities unfold, the series narrates tales of corruption, power, and the consequential unraveling of a presidency.

'Somebody Somewhere' (2022- )

Somebody Somewhere invites viewers into the quirky, relatable world of Sam, a small-town woman navigating life's challenges and eccentric characters. Portrayed by Bridget Everett, Sam's journey is a poignant exploration of self-discovery, community, and the pursuit of happiness after her sister's death. The series captures the beauty of life's ordinary moments with humor and heart. Its second season was released in April 2023.

'A Black Lady Sketch Show' (2019-23)

A Black Lady Sketch Show is a comedic gem celebrating Black women's diverse perspectives. With a brilliant ensemble cast led by creator Robin Thede, it delivers a hilarious, satirical take on various aspects of contemporary culture. Each episode is a rollercoaster of laughter—offering sharp wit, clever commentary, and unforgettable characters—in a groundbreaking sketch comedy format. The fourth and final season was released in 2023.

'Succession' (2018-23)

Succession delves into the cutthroat world of the Roy family, media moguls vying for control over their empire. Tensions rise as patriarch Logan faces internal power struggles with his ambitious children. It skillfully blends drama and dark comedy, exploring family dynamics, corporate intrigue, and the cost of chasing success in a world where power is the ultimate currency. Its final season released this year.