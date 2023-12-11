Kiara Advani, 'Jawan' ruled Google Search this year

Kiara Advani, 'Jawan' ruled Google Search this year

By Tanvi Gupta 04:43 pm Dec 11, 202304:43 pm

Did you Google this in 2023?

On Monday, Google unveiled its "Year in Search," providing a comprehensive snapshot of the world's interests in 2023. From unforgettable pop culture moments, including Barbenheimer, to the impact of global events, the report encapsulates the essence of the year. In India, Kiara Advani secured the title of the most searched personality. Here is the full list of the most searched events/celebrities in the entertainment world.

Advani, Sidharth Malhotra in India's search frenzy

Per reports, Advani ruled the roost, not only claiming the throne on the trending personality list but also securing a notable global standing. Her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra clinched the sixth spot in India's searches. The duo, married since February, have successfully kept fans captivated with their engaging Instagram posts. Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner, YouTuber Elvish Yadav took the fifth spot on the list.

'Jawan' to 'Adipurush': Most searched movies in 2023

When it comes to movies, Greta Gerwig's Barbie stole the global spotlight, closely followed by Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. Meanwhile, on the Indian front, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan emerged as the most sought-after film, trailed by Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. The eclectic mix in the top 10 included Prabhas's Adipurush, SRK's Pathaan, the controversial The Kerala Story, Rajinikanth's Jailer, Vijay's Leo, and Salman Khan's Tiger 3.

Here's what dominated the TV scene in 2023

In the TV universe, 2023 crowned The Last of Us, Wednesday, and Ginny & Georgia as global royalty. Closer to home, the search frenzy centered around Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi's Farzi on Amazon Prime Video. Asur, Rana Naidu, Scam 2003, Guns and Gulaabs, and Taaza Khabar were among the top-searched web shows. Meanwhile, the ongoing Bigg Boss 17 snagged the seventh spot.

India remembered Satish Kaushik, Matthew Perry in 'Year's Top Searches'

This year, India mourned the loss of two cherished icons—Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik and F.R.I.E.N.D.S. star Matthew Perry. Their departures echoed somberly in the nation's top trending searches for news events. Kaushik passed away on March 9, while Perry left an indelible void on October 28.

Meanwhile, look at Google's all-time search data

To celebrate its 25th birthday, Google also shared some all-time search data. Since 2004, Beyoncé has been the most-Googled Grammy winner, Cristiano Ronaldo the top-searched athlete, and Harry Potter the most-searched movie or TV cast. As this year comes to an end, other annual data lists are being published too. For instance, Wikipedia's most-viewed entries list was topped by an article about ChatGPT.