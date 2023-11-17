Google delays release of its GPT-4 rival Gemini AI: Report

Technology

By Sanjana Shankar 12:42 pm Nov 17, 202312:42 pm

Gemini was originally supposed to debut this month

﻿Google is delaying the release of its highly anticipated Gemini AI model, according to The Information. The launch of Google's AI is now pushed to the first quarter of 2024 while it was originally planned for November. This information about the delay comes from two sources involved with the project. Gemini, which takes on OpenAI's GPT-4, can create content based on text prompts, summarise, write codes, and draft emails, among others.

Competing with OpenAI's ChatGPT

The Gemini AI project is Google's answer to OpenAI's widely popular ChatGPT, and its postponement arrives at a critical juncture for the company as it contends with Microsoft's rapidly growing cloud sales. Microsoft's success in this domain can be partly credited to its collaboration with OpenAI, which has allowed it to sell OpenAI's cutting-edge technology to its clientele. The Information also notes that Google co-founder Sergey Brin is spending "four to five days a week" with the developers.

Gemini was unveiled in May

Gemini was first unveiled during Google's developer conference in May. Google said Gemini AI was created "to be multimodal, highly efficient at tool and API integrations, and to enable future innovations such as memory and planning." The Large Language Model (LLM) was created by Google DeepMind, which is the team that Google formed earlier this year by combining Google's Brain and Deepmind, the AI firm that Alphabet acquired in 2014.