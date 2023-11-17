Free Fire MAX codes for November 17: Claim exclusive rewards

1/3

Technology 2 min read

Free Fire MAX codes for November 17: Claim exclusive rewards

By Sanjana Shankar 10:14 am Nov 17, 202310:14 am

Each redeem code is valid only once

Garena Free Fire MAX has released redeem codes for today. These redeem codes consist of alphanumeric combinations that grant players access to exclusive in-game items, prizes like outfits, and complimentary diamonds. To claim these rewards, players must enter the codes on the official redemption website. While there is no cap on the number of codes a player can redeem, each code is valid for one-time use and typically expires within 12-18 hours.

2/3

Today's redemption codes

FU7Y6T5SRFRWVB4, FN5TKYLHROVMKLS, F67U6T7UVB4U7U3, FBVYHDNEK4605IT. FFAC2YXE6RF2, FFCMCPSBN9CU, FFBBCVQZ4MWA, VNY3MQWNKEGU. U8S47JGJH5MG, FFIC33NTEUKA, ZZATXB24QES8, FSY6TGF3BNRMFCI. FFYUFJU78SU7YTG, FOE497MURKNLOBI, FV7CYTGDBWNMJEK, FL509YHD87BYVTC. FGDEN4M5KVLYHI7, FUSYHGBTNYG9MBK, F3BG4N5MTKYLHOI, FUGYHVBCXMSOUE4. It is important to note that some codes may be limited to specific regions and may not work for all players.

3/3

How to claim Free Fire MAX redeem codes

To redeem these codes, follow these simple steps: First, go to the Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Sign in to your game account using Facebook, Google, X, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK credentials. Input any of the redeem codes in the provided text box and click the confirm button. You will be notified if the redemption was successful or not. If the process is successful, the rewards will appear in your mail section within 24 hours.