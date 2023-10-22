Google Discover gets air quality index card on Android, iOS

Technology

By Akash Pandey 05:53 pm Oct 22, 202305:53 pm

The AQI card comes as a handy add-on to check quality of air in your region

Google is now showcasing the air quality index (AQI) in its Discover feed on Android and iOS devices, offering users real-time data on the air quality in their immediate vicinity. The AQI card is being added to the existing lineup of mini-cards featuring finance, sports, and weather updates. Initially withdrawn in August, the feature is now being broadly introduced on both platforms, although it remains unavailable on Android tablets and the Pixel Fold, per 9to5Google.

AQI card design and functionality

The AQI card will present a numerical index along with a color-coded dot to signify air quality levels. Besides the AQI card, Google Discover seems to be transitioning to a full-width weather card that incorporates the condition and likelihood of precipitation.

Customization menu redesign for seamless access

Google has also revamped the "Customize" menu for the AQI card, choosing checkboxes over Material You switches to ensure visual consistency between Android and iOS platforms. The setting toggle for the AQI card is automatically enabled in the "Customize" menu. Google is anticipated to resolve the empty card issue (probably meant for the AQI data) promptly, while granting users convenient access to air quality data directly from their Google Discover feed.