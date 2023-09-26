Garena Free Fire MAX: Check today's codes, rewards, and events

Written by Akash Pandey September 26, 2023 | 09:29 am 2 min read

The redeem codes are valid for a limited duration (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX has revealed a new collaboration with the popular manga series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The collaboration, which goes live today, offers players exclusive rewards for a limited time, including the top prize of Tengen's Bundle, along with other collaboration items. That said, you can also redeem codes to unlock an array of in-game items. These bonuses provide immersive experiences on the battleground.

Limited-time exclusive rewards for players

As part of the Garena Free Fire MAX and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba collaboration, players can grab exclusive rewards for a limited period. To claim these rewards, players must participate in the special event or use redeem codes provided by the game. However, some codes may not work for certain players due to server or regional restrictions. Also, the codes have an expiration period of 12 to 24 hours, so players should claim them as soon as possible.

Check out the redeem codes

To get free items in Garena Free Fire MAX, use the following redeem codes. FF11HHGCGK3B, B6IYCTNH4PV3, K3B6R8Y2T7M, X6N4P7A2F8C1 XUW3FNK7AV3N, GCNVA2PDRGRZ, 4ST1ZTBE2RP9, FFCMCPSUYUY7E EYH2W3XK8UPG, UVX9PYZV54AC, F120EZ32FE4R23, FFY7UJ7255R36H FTHF76KEKIOTGI, FNU7TR4EFXTN7N, FUIKLOO8UYREQC, F2NGFT52T5Y1U2 F20D0VF25T63E5, F2526378630523, F220323345TF2Z, F2321Q322ER532 FGT536Y6595232, F20FV0R3H3TYU3, F66756587454T3, F54T95345Y571H

How to claim in-game bonuses

To redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX codes for September 26, players must visit the game's redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). After logging in to their game account using Facebook, Google, X, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK, players should enter the redeem codes into the text box and click the confirm button. Successful redemptions will result in rewards appearing in the player's mail section within 24 hours.

