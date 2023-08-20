Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX's August 20 codes: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey August 20, 2023 | 12:06 pm 1 min read

The redeemable codes are valid for a specific duration (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX has launched an exciting limited-time event called Fight for Rampage, which runs from August 18 to August 24, 2023. In this thrilling event, players must deal significant damage to opponents to complete specific tasks and earn fantastic rewards, such as the Rampage Finale Avatar and Ink Wings Parachute. However, there's another way to earn in-game items—using redeemable codes.

Check out the codes for August 20

The Garena Free Fire MAX codes for August 20 are listed here. FFCMCPSJ99S3, XZJZE25WEFJJ, V427K98RUCHZ, MCPW2D1U3XA3. FFAC2YXE6RF2, FAGTFQRDE1XCF, FFCMCPSBN9CU, BR43FMAPYEZZ. NPYFATT3HGSQ, FFCMCPSGC9XZ, MCPW2D2WKWF2, ZZZ76NT3PDSH. FFCMCPSEN5MX, HNC95435FAGJ, 6KWMFJVMQQYG, FFCMCPSUYUY7E. MCPW3D28VZD6, EYH2W3XK8UPG.

Here's how to earn rewards

To unlock various freebies, players can use the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. These codes can be redeemed on the rewards redemption website by logging into your game account using Facebook, Google, X, Apple, Huawei, or VK credentials. After entering a code and confirming, players will receive their rewards in their mail section within 24 hours.