Samsung adds fourth battery supplier for Galaxy S24 series

1/3

Technology 2 min read

Samsung adds fourth battery supplier for Galaxy S24 series

By Akash Pandey 04:13 pm Oct 22, 202304:13 pm

The Galaxy S24 series is speculated to make its debut in January 2024. Representative image (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung is said to have joined forces with a fourth battery provider, Navitasys India, for its forthcoming Galaxy S24 series. A listing on the Korean certification agency Safety Korea has revealed that Navitasys India will deliver batteries bearing the model code EB-BS928ABY, expected to be used in the Galaxy S24 Ultra. This follows Samsung's earlier collaborations with Samsung SDI Vietnam, Ningde Amperex Technology Limited, and ELENTEC India for its upcoming flagship smartphone lineup.

2/3

Battery model designations for S24, S24+ remain unconfirmed

Although the battery model identifier for the Galaxy S24 Ultra has been established as EB-BS928ABY, the identifiers for the S24 and S24+ remain undisclosed. These other two models are rumored to be assigned batteries with model codes EB-BS922ABY and EB-BS926ABY, respectively. It is uncertain whether Navitasys India will exclusively supply batteries for the Galaxy S24 Ultra or expand its partnership to encompass the other two devices in the series.

3/3

Indian suppliers' role in global battery supply chain

As Samsung collaborates with Indian battery manufacturers, questions emerge about their position in the worldwide supply chain. It is presently unclear if Indian suppliers will solely provide batteries for the S24 models assembled at Samsung's Indian facility—the world's biggest functioning mobile phone factory—or if they will also distribute batteries to other nations. Further details about Samsung's partnership with Indian battery manufacturers and its influence on the Galaxy S24 series are expected to surface in the upcoming weeks.