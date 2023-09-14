Samsung Galaxy Buds FE's renders confirm design and features

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 14, 2023 | 12:02 pm 2 min read

The earbuds will sport a new design over its predecessors, suggests the latest images (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung is planning to launch new 'Fan Edition' products. The tech giant is working on new earbuds called Galaxy Buds FE alongside the Galaxy S23 FE smartphone. We now have an idea of what the new Galaxy Buds FE look like given the manual for the earbuds is currently available on Samsung's website for different countries. The earbuds are seen sporting a unique design compared to previous models, with a multi-part casing and a touch-sensitive area for control.

Customizable fit and touch controls

The Galaxy Buds FE will feature an in-ear design and will come with rubber covers to enhance grip, catering to various ear shapes. The touch-sensitive area in the center of the earbuds will allow for easy control of music playback and other functions. A version for larger ears even features "fins" to ensure a more secure fit. As of now, we do not know what colors the new earbuds will be available in.

Release date and pricing

While Samsung has accidentally revealed the design of its upcoming Galaxy Buds FE earbuds, the release date and pricing are still unknown. The "FE" label typically indicates that the product offers many high-end features at a more affordable price, so we might expect these earbuds to be in the budget-friendly segment. The latest leaks suggest that these devices could be announced soon, but we will have to wait for official confirmation from Samsung.

