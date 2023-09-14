Samsung Galaxy Buds FE's renders confirm design and features
Samsung is planning to launch new 'Fan Edition' products. The tech giant is working on new earbuds called Galaxy Buds FE alongside the Galaxy S23 FE smartphone. We now have an idea of what the new Galaxy Buds FE look like given the manual for the earbuds is currently available on Samsung's website for different countries. The earbuds are seen sporting a unique design compared to previous models, with a multi-part casing and a touch-sensitive area for control.
Customizable fit and touch controls
The Galaxy Buds FE will feature an in-ear design and will come with rubber covers to enhance grip, catering to various ear shapes. The touch-sensitive area in the center of the earbuds will allow for easy control of music playback and other functions. A version for larger ears even features "fins" to ensure a more secure fit. As of now, we do not know what colors the new earbuds will be available in.
Release date and pricing
While Samsung has accidentally revealed the design of its upcoming Galaxy Buds FE earbuds, the release date and pricing are still unknown. The "FE" label typically indicates that the product offers many high-end features at a more affordable price, so we might expect these earbuds to be in the budget-friendly segment. The latest leaks suggest that these devices could be announced soon, but we will have to wait for official confirmation from Samsung.