Technology

Google Pixel 8 series to get 7-year spare parts support

By Akash Pandey 10:44 pm Oct 07, 202310:44 pm

The Pixel 8 series is getting software and spare parts support until 2030 (Photo credit: Google)

Google is promising to supply spare parts for its Pixel 8 series smartphones for as many as seven years. This move goes hand in hand with its pledge to deliver seven years of updates for these devices. In a conversation with Android Authority, Google's Director of Product Management, Soniya Jobanputra, spilled the beans on this exciting news. While the nitty-gritty hasn't been revealed yet, the spare parts will likely be up for grabs through iFixit, a popular US-based repair website.

Commitment aligns with California's law

Google's choice to offer spare parts support is right on cue with California's new right-to-repair law. This law states that companies must make repair parts, info, and software available for seven years if their product's price tag is over $100. Google's move shows it is all in when it comes to following these rules and keeping its Pixel 8 series smartphones kicking for years to come.

iFixit's role in providing genuine Pixel parts, guides

iFixit is known for stocking parts for older Pixel models and dishing out step-by-step guides for DIY repairs. The site provides genuine parts for Pixel 2 to Pixel 6 series phones. With Google's latest announcement, it seems iFixit will be the go-to spot for spare parts throughout the entire life of the Pixel 8 series, making sure users can keep their devices in tip-top shape for the long haul.

Importance of spare parts availability for smartphone lifespan

Having spare parts on hand is key to keeping smartphones running like a well-oiled machine. One major part is the battery, which usually loses about 20% of its juice after roughly two years of use. By providing replacement batteries and other crucial parts, Google aims to help users keep their Pixel 8 series devices humming along throughout their seven-year lifespan.