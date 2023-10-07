Samsung Galaxy Ring might launch next year: What we know

By Akash Pandey 09:28 pm Oct 07, 202309:28 pm

The Galaxy Ring might potentially work with XR glasses (Representative image)

Samsung is working on launching its Galaxy Ring, a cutting-edge smart ring device, possibly between late 2024 and early 2025, reported The Elec. This nifty gadget is currently in advanced development and shall come in four sizes to fit various finger dimensions. Based on patent filings, the Galaxy Ring will likely boast health-tracking features, such as ECG and PPG sensors for monitoring heart rate and temperature.

Samsung to seek medical approval for ring

Interestingly, The Elec's report suggests that Samsung might be aiming for medical approval for the Galaxy Ring. If that's the case, the approval process could take an extra 10 to 12 months to the usual seven- to eight-month product development timeline, pushing the release date closer to 2025 or probably to the launch timeframe of upcoming S-series devices.

Galaxy Ring's potential integration with XR glasses

A recent patent filing by Samsung reveals that the Galaxy Ring could potentially work with XR glasses, providing accurate finger and hand positioning data. This feature would enable precise hand and finger tracking in XR applications, allowing users to have better control over interfaces and apps. However, it's worth noting that this functionality might not make it into the final product.

Comparisons with existing smart rings

When it comes to competition, the Galaxy Ring will likely go head-to-head with existing smart rings like the Oura Ring 3, which also offers health tracking features such as heart rate monitoring and temperature tracking. The Oura Ring 3 starts at $299 and requires a monthly subscription for full access to its features. It's still unclear whether Samsung will follow a similar pricing model or subscription service for the Galaxy Ring.

Potential impact on smart ring market

The introduction of Samsung's Galaxy Ring could potentially shake up the smart ring market by providing a solid alternative to current frontrunners like the Oura Ring 3. With its advanced health-tracking capabilities and possible integration with XR glasses, the Galaxy Ring might just be the perfect choice for consumers seeking a more versatile and feature-packed smart ring option.