Samsung S24 Ultra to use only Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

By Akash Pandey 08:31 pm Oct 07, 202308:31 pm

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to get satellite connectivity support (Representative image; Photo credit: Samsung)

﻿Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra is set to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset across all markets, reported the Korean news outlet The Elec. This news follows Samsung's recent announcement of the Exynos 2400 SoC, which is expected to power the Galaxy S24 and S24+ models. The Exynos 2400-powered non-Ultra versions are likely to launch in Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America, while North America will reportedly see the Snapdragon-equipped models.

Exynos 2400: Improved performance and AMD GPU

Samsung's Exynos 2400 chip reportedly offers a 70% faster CPU and 14.7x faster AI processing compared to its previous version. It also includes the Xclipse 940 GPU, based on AMD's cutting-edge RDNA3 architecture. Although Samsung hasn't shared specific GPU performance numbers, they claim that the chip provides a significant boost in ray tracing performance for gaming. However, past records suggest that the Exynos 2400's GPU performance might not quite match up to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 could come in 2 versions

The soon-to-be-released Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset is expected to use TSMC's most advanced node, with some reports hinting at versions on both the 3nm and 4nm process. We will learn more about the process when Qualcomm unveils it at the Snapdragon Summit later this month. Meanwhile, Samsung is said to be in the final stages of determining how to distribute the various Galaxy S24 series phone variants.

Samsung finalizing Galaxy S24 series' distribution strategy

Samsung's distribution plan for the Galaxy S24 series mirrors its approach to the Galaxy S22 series. By offering the Galaxy S24 Ultra exclusively with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and providing regional variations for the Galaxy S24 and S24+ models, Samsung aims to cater to different market preferences. As the company is nearing the end of its distribution strategy decision-making process, it is unlikely that any major changes will occur now.