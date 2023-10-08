Google Messages for web gets a refresh: Check what's new

Google Messages for web gets a refresh: Check what's new

By Akash Pandey 01:43 pm Oct 08, 2023

The new features are noticeable on the web and tablet versions of Messages

Google has revamped its Messages service for web and tablet experiences. The new update incorporates fresh branding with a four-color "G" logo in the top-left corner of Messages. This closely connects Google with SMS and RCS (Rich Communication Services) as the tech giant refines its consumer messaging approach. Furthermore, animated emojis in SMS and RCS chats are now part of Messages for web and tablet. To recall, Google started rolling out this animated emoji feature on Android devices in June.

Animated emoji enhance conversations

The addition of animated emojis in Messages for web and tablet PWA (Progressive Web App) injects a playful vibe into SMS and RCS chats. Popular emojis like the "grimacing face" now show shifty-eyed animations, while "loudly crying" presents a full-on waterworks display. The animations loop for a few seconds before stopping, giving users a more engaging way to express themselves. The new update also removes the message bubble housing for emojis, allowing them to appear directly on the background.

Widespread rollout on multiple platforms

The animated emoji feature has been widely introduced on various platforms, including web and tablet PWA. Although it hasn't reached all clients yet, like phones, its availability has been steadily growing. This update is part of Google's ongoing efforts to enhance its messaging services and offer users a smoother and more enjoyable communication experience across multiple devices.

More developments in Google Messages

As Google keeps refining its consumer messaging strategy, users can anticipate further updates and improvements to the Google Messages platform. The inclusion of animated emojis and updated branding are just some of the latest developments aimed at providing a more engaging and visually appealing user experience. With continuous advancements in technology and an ever-changing digital landscape, it's likely that Google will keep innovating and fine-tuning its messaging services to cater to the needs of its diverse user base.