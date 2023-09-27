WhatsApp is bringing new colors and icons to iOS, Android

By Sanjana Shankar 07:04 pm Sep 27, 202307:04 pm

The new interface is currently under development and is not accessible yet

WhatsApp is working on a major redesign of its chat interface for both Android and iOS applications, featuring updated colors, icons, and buttons. The new design aims to provide a refreshed look and feel for users. A new green color, slightly brighter than the existing shade, will be used across the app in both dark and light modes. Although the redesigned version is still under development, some details have been revealed through the latest WhatsApp Android beta update.

Refreshed chat list and icons

As part of the improved interface on Android, WhatsApp will include a refreshed chat list with updated icons and color accents. The brighter green shade will also be applied to the floating action button at the bottom right corner of the screen and the 'WhatsApp' text displayed at the top of the app. The new interface will also include a redesigned camera icon in the main chat screen and updated call buttons.

New chat filters are also in the works

A redesigned app version is also coming to iOS, with similar changes to colors and icons. Both Android and iOS are expected to gain support for chat filters such as 'All, Unread, Contacts, and Groups. However, there is no word on when we can expect to see the said enhancements on the app. Users will have to wait for an official announcement from the company regarding the release of the redesigned chat interface.