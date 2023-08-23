Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX's August 23 codes: How to redeem

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 23, 2023 | 09:38 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is limited to Android OS in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX﻿'s redeemable codes give players a chance to get in-game goodies such as weapons, diamonds, and skins free of cost. The alphanumeric codes are updated on a daily basis and can be redeemed via the game's official rewards redemption portal. However, the codes are time sensitive and only a handful of players can claim them. Hence, they need to act quickly.

How to access the codes?

In order to find new codes, gamers have to visit the game's official microsite, which the developers update regularly. Once the codes are redeemed, players can access several collectibles for free such as gold, diamonds, vouchers, and loot crates. Upon successful redemption, the rewards show up in the in-game mail section. These bonuses ultimately improve the gaming experience.

Take a look at today's codes

Here are the codes for today ie. August 23. Have a look. MHM5-D8ZQ-ZP22, W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ. ZRJA-PH29-4KV5, FF9M-2GF1-4CBF, FF9M-J31C-XKRG, FF10-617K-GUF9. FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, SARG-886A-V5GR, XWEY-VGQC-3CT8, Q3IB-BMSL-7AK8. G4ST-1ZTBE-2RP9, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, B3G7-A22T-WDR7. YXY3-EGTL-HGJX, B6IY-CTNH-4PV3.