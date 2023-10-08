Flipkart Big Billion Days: Google Pixel Buds A-Series gets cheaper

The Pixel Buds A-series is the most budget-friendly Google-branded TWS earbuds in India

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is now live, and a range of consumer electronics products have received price cuts. One such product is Google's Pixel Buds A-Series, which initially hit the market in 2021 at Rs. 9,999. The audio wearable is now up for grabs at a significantly reduced price. Currently, Flipkart is offering them for just Rs. 3,999, and with the Flipkart-Axis Credit Card, users can snag an extra Rs. 200 cashback, lowering the effective price to Rs. 3,799.

Pixel Buds A-Series: Key specifications

The Pixel Buds A-Series bears a compact in-ear design, IPX4 water resistance, a spatial vent for in-ear pressure relief and spatial awareness, and capacitive touch sensors for controlling music, calls, and Google Assistant. They are equipped with 12mm custom drivers. The earbuds provide a five-hour battery life, extending to 24 hours of playtime with the charging case. They come with Adaptive Sound and Clear Calling functionalities. Other notable features include passive noise reduction and real-time translation capabilities.

Comparing Google's offering to competitors

Although the discounted price of Rs. 3,999 is tempting due to the Google brand name and a 60% markdown from the original price, there are more competitive options from brands like Samsung, Realme, and OPPO for under Rs. 5,000. The Google Pixel Buds A-Series lacks Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a key feature in most TWS earphones today. While the earbuds are designed to offer some isolation, ANC is far more effective in delivering better clarity and significantly reducing external noise.

Final verdict: Should you buy Pixel Buds A-series?

Given the absence of Active Noise Cancellation, it is advisable to consider alternative options from Samsung, Realme, and OPPO within the same price bracket. These rival brands are currently providing a more comprehensive set of features, including ANC, which is crucial for an elevated listening experience. However, if you want Google's branding, solid audio quality, noise reduction, and seamless Google Assistant integration, you can check out the Pixel Buds A-Series.