MSI CreatorPro M16 is now cheaper on Flipkart: Check deal

Written by Akash Pandey May 06, 2023, 04:33 pm 2 min read

The CreatorPro M16 has 2W dual speakers (Photo credit: MSI)

MSI is primarily known for designing laptops with top-notch performance. The CreatorPro M16 is a laptop with cutting-edge technology, targeted at architects, programmers, and designers. If you are a creative professional seeking a laptop for day-to-day tasks, note that Flipkart is offering attractive discounts/offers on the CreatorPro M16, as a part of the Big Saving Days sale. Here's more about the deal.

Why does this story matter?

CreatorPro M16 is one of the most powerful mobile workstations. The ISV-certified laptop ensures hardware and software stability to meet professional demands.

With its powerful Intel CPU and NVIDIA graphics, the device can efficiently support complex projects and multitasking workflows.

Additionally, its creator-aimed "True Pixel" display allows users to experience sharp and vibrant visuals for their designs, photos, videos, and rendering needs.

Everything to know about the deal

The CreatorPro M16 bears an MRP of Rs. 1,45,990 on Flipkart. However, the laptop is currently retailing at Rs. 89,990. In addition, buyers can avail Rs. 3,200 instant discount on prepaid transactions. The e-commerce site is also offering up to Rs. 19,900 off in exchange for an old device. Up to six months of no-cost EMI is also applicable.

The device packs a QHD+ IPS-level LCD screen

The CreatorPro M16 bears MIL-STD-810G military standard certification. It has thin borders, a backlit keyboard, a large touchpad, and an HD (720p) web camera. The laptop sports a 16.0-inch QHD+ (1600x2560 pixels) IPS-level "True Pixel" display, with a 60Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and 500 nits of peak brightness. Dimensions-wise, it measures 359x259x23.95mm and weighs 2.26kg.

It has a generous selection of ports

The docking station of the CreatorPro M16 includes three Type-A ports, a Type-C slot, an HDMI socket, a DC-in port, an RJ45 slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

The laptop houses 1TB of SSD storage

The CreatorPro M16 is powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12700H processor, paired with 4GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX A1000 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD storage. The device runs on Windows 11 Home (64-bit) and packs a 53.5Wh (3-cell) battery. It is equipped with dual speakers and a built-in microphone. The onboard MSI Center Pro controls the optimization for various use cases.