POCO X5 Pro v/s Realme GT Neo 3T: Check differences

May 06, 2023

POCO X5 Pro and Realme GT Neo 3T get Dolby Atmos-powered dual speakers

The POCO X5 Pro and Realme GT Neo 3T are two top-selling 5G smartphones in India's mid-budget segment. They were introduced starting at Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively. However, after a recent price drop, the Realme model has become more affordable, which makes it a solid rival against POCO X5 Pro. Here, we compare the two to find out which one is better.

The Realme GT Neo 3T has an in-display fingerprint reader

The POCO X5 Pro has a top-centered punch-hole cut-out and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It also enjoys IP53 splash resistance. Contrarily, the Realme GT Neo 3T has a left-aligned punch-hole for a selfie camera, and a fingerprint reader concealed under the screen. The POCO model is slimmer (7.99mm v/s 8.65mm) and lighter (181g v/s 194.5g) than Realme GT Neo 3T.

The POCO X5 Pro supports Dolby Vision

The POCO X5 Pro sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with Dolby Vision. The Realme GT Neo 3T boasts a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) E4 AMOLED panel. They get up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+, and Gorilla Glass 5. However, the Realme counterpart has higher peak brightness (1,300-nits v/s 900-nits) and touch response rate (360Hz v/s 240Hz) than POCO X5 Pro.

The handsets offer a 16MP selfie camera

The POCO X5 Pro is fitted with a 108MP (f/1.9) ISOCELL HM2 main, an 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro snapper. The Realme GT Neo 3T makes room for a 64MP (f/1.79) primary, an 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the devices feature a 16MP front camera.

They have a capable Qualcomm processor onboard

The POCO X5 Pro features Snapdragon 778G chipset. It comes in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations. The Realme GT Neo 3T houses Snapdragon 870 SoC. It is offered in 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB variants. They ship with Android 12-based MIUI 14 and Realme UI 3.0, respectively. The devices house a 5,000mAh battery, with Realme's model supporting faster charging (80W v/s 67W) than POCO X5 Pro.

How much do they cost?

The POCO X5 Pro comes at Rs. 22,999 for its 6GB/128GB trim. However, its 8GB/256GB model costs Rs. 24,999. Buyers can avail Rs. 1,250 discount on ICICI Bank credit card transactions. The Realme GT Neo 3T is currently available at Rs. 19,999, Rs. 20,999, and Rs. 21,999 for its 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB models, respectively. You also get up to Rs. 1,000 MobiKwik cashback.

Which smartphone is better?

The Realme GT Neo 3T appears to be a clear winner here. Compared to the POCO X5 Pro, the Realme model has a brighter, more responsive display, a chipset with higher performance metrics, and faster charging ability. Additionally, the device is Rs. 3,000 less expensive.