Google Photos enables RAW backups; exercise caution with usage

By Akash Pandey 09:48 pm Oct 21, 2023

For most users, it's recommended to shoot in JPEG to prevent excessive data and storage space consumption

Google Photos has started encouraging some Pixel users to back up RAW images. In the past, backing up RAW files was doable but not optimal. But now, the new feature has been discovered by 9to5Google on a Pixel 8 that took RAW images using the Pixel Camera app. A banner now notifies users that fresh RAW photos will be backed up automatically and displayed in the main Photos feed. However, users should be careful while using this feature. Here's why.

RAW files integrate into main Photos feed with 'RAW' badge

When a user clicks a RAW photo, both the RAW file and its corresponding JPEG will be uploaded automatically to Google Photos. The uploaded RAW images are also displayed in the main Photos feed with a "RAW" badge. The JPEG counterpart can be accessed via "Burst." Users have the option to set the RAW photo as the primary image and delete the JPEG separately or vice versa. The new feature provides increased flexibility for users who shoot in both formats.

Caution advised due to large file sizes, limited storage

It is important to note that RAW files are considerably larger than JPEGs, with sizes ranging from 15-20MB or more, compared to 2-3MB for JPEGs. Since there isn't a simple way to limit RAW uploads, users who frequently capture photos in RAW format might quickly deplete their Google One storage. While previously taken RAW images won't be uploaded automatically, all future RAW photos will be. Given their size, RAW files could also swiftly impact mobile data limits if automatically uploaded.