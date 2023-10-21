LAVA AGNI 2 5G gets 2 new color options

By Akash Pandey 08:28 pm Oct 21, 202308:28 pm

The new color options can be purchased via Amazon (Photo credit: LAVA)

Indian smartphone manufacturer LAVA has broadened its AGNI 2 5G range by adding two new color options. Initially introduced in May in only a Glass Viridian shade, the device is now offered in Heather Glass and Iron Glass variants as well. These fresh colors enhance the smartphone's allure, providing more alternatives for customers looking for a budget-friendly device with high-end features in the sub-Rs. 20,000 category. The new color options are already up for grabs on Amazon.

The LAVA AGNI 2 5G's Heather Glass version sports a purple hue, while the Iron Glass variant presents a black/grayish shade. These new colors join the existing green-colored Glass Viridian option. The design and fundamental specifications of the new color variants remain the same. The smartphone features a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, a built-in fingerprint scanner, and a round camera module on the rear panel.

The camera configuration of the LAVA AGNI 2 5G consists of a 50MP primary, an 8MP ultra-wide, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. It has a 16MP front-facing camera. Equipped with a Dimensity 7050 chipset, the comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 13 and gets two years of guaranteed OS updates. The device uses a 4,700mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging. It also includes a cooling system for effective heat management.