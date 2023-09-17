HONOR 90 gets discount post-backlash from customers over misleading prices

Written by Akash Pandey September 17, 2023 | 07:46 pm 2 min read

The HONOR 90 comes in three color options

HONOR, or HTech for Indian consumers, announced its first smartphone, the HONOR 90, after a three-year hiatus. Despite introducing a series of offers at the launch event, things didn't go well for the brand, and it began receiving backlash from customers over the launch prices. Listening to the feedback, HTech has now acted to provide some meaningful discounts for the first sale day of the HONOR 90, scheduled for 12:00pm on Monday (September 18) on Amazon and across retail channels.

What was the problem with the pricing?

HONOR 90 was launched at Rs. 37,999 and Rs. 39,999 for its 8GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB models, respectively. Among the offers were a Rs. 2,000 exchange deal, a Rs. 3,000 bank discount, and "free" TWS earphones worth Rs. 5,000. HTech claimed the net effective price as Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively, leaving the customers perplexed. The exchange and bank deals were both valid and redeemable, but there was no option to remove the unnecessary free gift and reduce the price.

Company has addressed user complaints

Followed by the outrage among enthusiasts, HTech has now switched gears. Instead of TWS earphones, the brand will give a coupon discount worth Rs. 5,000 to buyers as a part of the launch offer, besides Rs. 3,000 bank and Rs. 2,000 exchange discounts. The offers apply to both 8GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations of HONOR 90, reducing their cost to Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively. HTech is also providing a nine-month no-cost EMI plan and a complimentary 30W Type-C charger.

HONOR 90: Let's quickly recap specifications

The HONOR 90 gets a top-centered punch-hole and an in-display fingerprint reader. The device offers a 6.7-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,600-nits peak brightness, and 3,840Hz PWM Dimming. At the back, it includes 200MP primary, 12MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro cameras. Up front, it houses a 50MP camera. It uses Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and boots Android 13-based Magic OS 7.1. Under the hood, it has a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 66W wired fast charging.

