Huawei Mate 60 Pro outperforms Samsung's flagship in drop test

Technology

Huawei Mate 60 Pro outperforms Samsung's flagship in drop test

Written by Akash Pandey September 16, 2023 | 12:20 pm 2 min read

The Mate 60 Pro bears an aluminum frame (Photo credit: Huawei)

Huawei unveiled the Mate 60 Pro last month, featuring the company's own Kirin 9000s chipset and second-generation Kunlun Glass. The device marks a significant milestone as the brand continues to develop homegrown alternatives to components previously sourced from global supply chains. In the latest development, drop and durability tests conducted by PBKreviews demonstrated the impressive resilience of Huawei's latest flagship, thanks to its glass protection. The device even survived a torture test that involved being run over by a car.

Gorilla Glass alternative seems highly durable

The Mate 60 Pro offers a quad-curved display with minimal bezel protection. Notably, the factory-applied plastic screen protector was removed for the PBKreviews test. So, it was just the naked display, which withstood against concrete and more. While not a direct comparison, results were promising for Huawei's Gorilla Glass alternative. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, with Gorilla Glass Victus 2, took a beating in PBKReviews's drop and durability test, breaking on the very first drop.

Mate 60 Pro also resistant to scratches

Followed by its impressive resistance to cracking and shattering against drops, the Mate 60 Pro was thoroughly grit-bathed in a zip-lock bag during the PBKreviews test. However, it turned out to be remarkably resistant to even scratching. Furthermore, the unique triple punch-hole display on the device also remained fully functional throughout the test video despite being run over by the car's tire.

Kunlun Glass first introduced on Mate 50 Pro

Huawei's ability to create home-grown replacements for essential smartphone components is notable. Notably, the company's proprietary ion-strengthened Kunlun Glass was first introduced on the Mate 50 Pro, replacing Corning's Gorilla Glass alternatives. Now, the second-generation protection on the Mate 60 Pro is said to be tougher and even more durable than its predecessor. That said, the durability of the second-gen Kunlun Glass leaves Gorilla Glass Victus 2, found on high-end flagships like Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, in the dust.

Share this timeline