Google Drive rolling out 'Activity' feed to streamline workflows

Technology

By Akash Pandey 04:40 pm Oct 06, 202304:40 pm

The "Activity" feed will save time and boost productivity

Google Drive is getting a new "Activity" feed on its web platform, making it easier for users to view and manage pending access requests, recent comments, and approvals all in one spot. This feature aims to simplify the user experience by allowing direct actions on the page whenever possible. Now, you don't need to rely on email and push notifications every time, as Google Drive can offer a more efficient way to tackle file-related tasks.

Organized access requests, approvals, and comments

The "Activity" feed will show file name in the left column, and a quick summary of the activity, including who started it and when it happened. The feed will be split into three sections: Access requests, Approvals, and Recent comments. On the right side, blue buttons will let users manage access, review approvals, and open comment threads. The Recent comments section will cover 30 days and display items based on user subscriptions, participation in comment threads, or mentions within files.

The "Activity" page will be accessible from the sidebar

You will find the standalone "Activity" page conveniently located in the Google Drive sidebar, nestled between "Priority" and "Workspaces." This smart placement allows users to quickly access the new feature without messing up their workflow. As the "Activity" feed rolls out over the next few weeks, Google Workspace customers can expect an improved user experience with easier access to file-related actions.

Enhanced productivity for Google Drive users

The addition of the "Activity" feed in Google Drive is set to be a game-changer for users who often juggle multiple file-related tasks. By bringing together access requests, approvals, and comments into one unified feed, users can save time and boost productivity. This new feature showcases Google's dedication to enhancing its services for Workspace customers by offering a more streamlined and efficient platform for managing files.