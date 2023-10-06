Google introduces Magnifier app for Pixel smartphones: How it works

Magnifier is one of the most practical apps

Google has introduced its new Magnifier app on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro devices. Up for grabs on the Play Store, the Magnifier app is now compatible with Pixel 5 or later models, but it is not yet supported on Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. This handy app helps users enlarge small text, examine intricate details of objects, and zoom in on distant text like street signs or restaurant menus.

The app offers camera switching

Sporting a simple interface, the Magnifier app features a white magnifying glass icon set against a blue background. Users can effortlessly switch between rear and front-facing cameras and adjust flash brightness using an intensity slider. To make the most of this feature, you should disable system-wide "Camera access." The app also includes a "Reset zoom" button at the bottom center and a settings button on the left, similar to the revamped Google Camera.

Filters, contrast, and brightness adjustments

Diving into the Settings menu of the Magnifier app, users can explore various color filters through a carousel that offers live previews. The "More settings" option lets users toggle between different appearances like Inverted, Grayscale, Grayscale inverted, and several color-on-color combinations. Plus, individuals can fine-tune contrast and brightness levels using sliders or plus/minus buttons, with a quick reset option.

Magnifier is integrated with Google Lens

Once an image is captured using the Magnifier app, users can still apply filter, contrast, and brightness adjustments. The app also teams up with Google Lens for analysis, text copying, and text-to-speech functionality. Users can save images to a new device folder and browse a Magnifier-specific camera roll from the bottom-right corner. Sharing images is a breeze thanks to the system sheet.