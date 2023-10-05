Google Pixel 8 vs 8 Pro: Know all the differences

1/7

Technology 3 min read

Google Pixel 8 vs 8 Pro: Know all the differences

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:05 pm Oct 05, 202301:05 pm

Both devices run on Android 14

Google introduced its newest smartphones, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, at the Made by Google event yesterday. Both devices come with top-notch features such as a 120Hz display, latest Tensor chipset, and new cameras. However, the Pixel 8 Pro flaunts a better screen, an extra telephoto lens, and other exclusive features for an extra cost. The Pixel 8 starts at Rs. 75,999, while the 8 Pro costs Rs. 1.07 lakh. Bookings for the duo are now open.

2/7

Design and display differences

The design of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro includes rounded edges, glass surfaces, and metal trims. The main visual difference is the larger 6.7-inch display on the Pixel 8 Pro compared to the 6.2-inch screen on the Pixel 8. The camera arrangement also differs, with the Pixel 8 Pro featuring a triple camera setup while the Pixel 8 has a dual-lens setup. Plus, the Pixel 8 Pro has an extra temperature sensor below the LED flash.

3/7

Camera capabilities compared

Both smartphones have a 50MP primary camera, but the Pixel 8 comes with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, while the Pixel 8 Pro sports a more advanced 48MP ultra-wide snapper with upgraded autofocus. The Pixel 8 Pro also bears a 48MP telephoto lens with a 5x optical zoom for better detail and clarity. It gets new features such as Magic Editor, Best Take, and Audio Magic Eraser. Both handsets offer a 10.5MP selfie camera.

4/7

Performance and storage options

Equipped with Google's Tensor G3 chip, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are expected to provide fast performance for everyday tasks. The main differences between the two models are their RAM and storage capacities. The Pixel 8 offers 8GB of RAM and either 128GB/256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro comes with 12GB of RAM and a storage option of 128GB (in India).

5/7

Battery life and charging

The Pixel 8 has a 4,575mAh battery, while the Pixel 8 Pro packs a slightly larger 5,050mAh capacity. Both devices have bigger battery capacities compared to their predecessors, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Wired charging remains at 27W for the Pixel 8 and 30W for the Pixel 8 Pro, with both handsets featuring the same 12W wireless charging option as their predecessors.

6/7

Other enhancements

The Pixel 8 Pro now offers Live Translate, which can facilitate face-to-face conversations in 49 languages thanks to real-time message transcription. It also gets a Call Screen facility that allows Google Assistant to identify and filter spam calls. The Assistant can now translate web pages to read them aloud. Both Pixel 8 and 8 Pro run on Android 14 and come with an assurance of seven years of OS and security updates from Google.

7/7

What about their pricing and availability?

In India, the Google Pixel 8 costs Rs. 75,999 for the 8GB/128GB model, and Rs. 82,999 for the 8GB/256GB storage variant. The 128GB version of Pixel 8 Pro costs Rs. 1.07 lakh. The two handsets will be sold here exclusively via Flipkart and will go on sale starting October 13. Buyers can avail a bank discount of up to Rs. 9,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 4,000.