Google Pixel 8 vs 8 Pro: Know all the differences
Google introduced its newest smartphones, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, at the Made by Google event yesterday. Both devices come with top-notch features such as a 120Hz display, latest Tensor chipset, and new cameras. However, the Pixel 8 Pro flaunts a better screen, an extra telephoto lens, and other exclusive features for an extra cost. The Pixel 8 starts at Rs. 75,999, while the 8 Pro costs Rs. 1.07 lakh. Bookings for the duo are now open.
Design and display differences
The design of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro includes rounded edges, glass surfaces, and metal trims. The main visual difference is the larger 6.7-inch display on the Pixel 8 Pro compared to the 6.2-inch screen on the Pixel 8. The camera arrangement also differs, with the Pixel 8 Pro featuring a triple camera setup while the Pixel 8 has a dual-lens setup. Plus, the Pixel 8 Pro has an extra temperature sensor below the LED flash.
Camera capabilities compared
Both smartphones have a 50MP primary camera, but the Pixel 8 comes with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, while the Pixel 8 Pro sports a more advanced 48MP ultra-wide snapper with upgraded autofocus. The Pixel 8 Pro also bears a 48MP telephoto lens with a 5x optical zoom for better detail and clarity. It gets new features such as Magic Editor, Best Take, and Audio Magic Eraser. Both handsets offer a 10.5MP selfie camera.
Performance and storage options
Equipped with Google's Tensor G3 chip, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are expected to provide fast performance for everyday tasks. The main differences between the two models are their RAM and storage capacities. The Pixel 8 offers 8GB of RAM and either 128GB/256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro comes with 12GB of RAM and a storage option of 128GB (in India).
Battery life and charging
The Pixel 8 has a 4,575mAh battery, while the Pixel 8 Pro packs a slightly larger 5,050mAh capacity. Both devices have bigger battery capacities compared to their predecessors, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Wired charging remains at 27W for the Pixel 8 and 30W for the Pixel 8 Pro, with both handsets featuring the same 12W wireless charging option as their predecessors.
Other enhancements
The Pixel 8 Pro now offers Live Translate, which can facilitate face-to-face conversations in 49 languages thanks to real-time message transcription. It also gets a Call Screen facility that allows Google Assistant to identify and filter spam calls. The Assistant can now translate web pages to read them aloud. Both Pixel 8 and 8 Pro run on Android 14 and come with an assurance of seven years of OS and security updates from Google.
What about their pricing and availability?
In India, the Google Pixel 8 costs Rs. 75,999 for the 8GB/128GB model, and Rs. 82,999 for the 8GB/256GB storage variant. The 128GB version of Pixel 8 Pro costs Rs. 1.07 lakh. The two handsets will be sold here exclusively via Flipkart and will go on sale starting October 13. Buyers can avail a bank discount of up to Rs. 9,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 4,000.