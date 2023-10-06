OPPO Find N3 Flip's India debut set for October 12

By Sanjana Shankar 04:05 pm Oct 06, 202304:05 pm

The device was released in China in August

The OPPO Find N3 Flip is set to launch in India on October 12, following its initial reveal in China back in August. The clamshell-like foldable smartphone has created quite a buzz, and its release in the country coincides with the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. The smartphone is said to be the industry's first flip smartphone with triple rear cameras. The official unveiling will happen at 7:00pm IST, and you can catch the live stream on YouTube.

Impressive display and powerful processor

Featuring a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,600 nits of peak brightness, and TUV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care certification, the OPPO Find N3 Flip is sure to impress. A smaller 3.26-inch panel acts as the cover display. The device comes with an IPX4 water resistance rating, stereo speakers, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset powers the device.

Triple camera setup and additional features

The Find N3 Flip's camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera, a 32MP IMX709 telephoto lens, and a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultra-wide-angle sensor. The device is equipped with 12GB RAM and OPPO's proprietary RAM Expansion technology. It is fueled by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 44W SuperVOOC fast charging. OPPO claims the device can charge from zero to 100% in just 56 minutes.