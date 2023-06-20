Technology

'I am a heavy user of ChatGPT': SoftBank's Masayoshi Son

Masayoshi Son will be back to lead SoftBank's shareholders meeting

Masayoshi Son, the CEO of SoftBank Group, has been away from the public eye for a while. In November last year, he stepped away from leading earnings calls and day-to-day activities of the investment firm. What has he been doing during his self-imposed hiatus? Like the rest of us, Son has also been caught in the ChatGPT mania.

Why does this story matter?

Son's withdrawal from Softbank's day-to-day activities and its earnings calls came as a surprise for many. The company's quarterly events were synonymous with Son's eclectic investment philosophy. During his absence from the scene, AI grew from a novelty to everyone's favorite technology. All because of the highly successful debut of ChatGPT. It is unsurprising that Son found ChatGPT interesting.

Son is speaking to Sam Altman 'everyday'

ChatGPT's rise to popularity has been swift. The AI chatbot from OpenAI laid the foundation for the ongoing AI revolution. While talking to the shareholders of SoftBank's telecom subsidiary, Son admitted to using ChatGPT. "I am chatting with ChatGPT everyday - I am a heavy user," he said. He added that he is speaking "almost everyday" to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

He is focused on taking Arm Ltd. public

Son did not say more about his usage of ChatGPT. However, his words about the chatbot will further enhance the hype surrounding it. He stepped away from SoftBank's daily activities as the company struggled with the downfall of tech stocks. Instead, he decided to focus on taking chip designer Arm Ltd. public. He also recognized the need for Softbank to be defensive.

AI is at the center of SoftBank's next offensive

Softbank has been moving away from total defense to cautious offense recently. And AI is at the center of its strategy. "It's not that we will only invest in generative AI, but AI is kind of our main focus. Anything AI-related we would like to consider," said Yoshimitsu Gato, SoftBank's CFO, who has been leading the company in Son's absence.

Softbank is set to have a good June quarter

SoftBank is heading for a better-than-expected June quarter. The investment conglomerate's shares are up by 25% in the quarter. The generative AI frenzy has increased the hype surrounding Arm's potential IPO. And Son's return to lead the shareholder meeting means Softbank is ready to go on the offensive. We might hear some exciting AI-related announcements from Son.