Sam Altman gets Indonesia's first golden visa: What is it

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 05, 2023 | 03:09 pm 2 min read

The golden visa scheme aims to attract high-profile foreign investors

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has received Indonesia's first-ever golden visa, which will allow him a 10-year stay in the country. The Indonesian immigration authority granted the visa in recognition of Altman's global reputation and for his potential contributions to the nation. The golden visa program, which was introduced last week, aims to boost Indonesia's economic growth by attracting high-profile foreign investors.

Benefits also include priority security screenings at airports

Under the golden visa program, foreign nationals can stay in Indonesia for five to 10 years provided they make significant financial commitments to the nation. Those who invest $350,000 (approximately Rs. 2.86 crore) in local public enterprises, savings accounts, or government securities are guaranteed a five-year residency. Additional benefits include priority security screening at airports and smooth entry and exit procedures.

Altman's investment plans in Indonesia have not been disclosed

While Altman's investment plans in Indonesia remain undisclosed, his golden visa could foster collaborations that enhance the nation's position in AI and technology. Altman's leadership at OpenAI has spurred investments in AI infrastructure worldwide, and his contributions to Indonesia's technological landscape could be substantial. Under Altman's guidance, OpenAI has developed tools like ChatGPT, which is now driving the company's revenue.

