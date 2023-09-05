Jio announces special offers on prepaid plans for 7th anniversary

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 05, 2023 | 03:02 pm 2 min read

The offers are valid on select prepaid plans

To mark its 7th anniversary, Reliance Jio is offering additional data and a couple of other benefits for recharges made on select prepaid plans between September 5-30. The offers are valid on Rs. 299, Rs. 749, and Rs. 2,999 plans. Jio customers can avail benefits such as extra data and discount vouchers on AJIO, Netmeds, Swiggy, and more.

Benefits on the Rs. 299 and Rs. 749 plans

The Rs. 299 prepaid plan, which is valid for 28 days, offers 2GB of mobile data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMSes, and with a benefit of 7GB extra data. The Rs. 749 prepaid plan provides the same calling, data, and messaging benefits but comes with a validity of 90 days and an additional 14GB of data.

Check out the benefits on the Rs. 2,999 plan

The Rs. 2,999 prepaid plan offers 2.5GB mobile data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMSes per day for a validity period of 365 days. Special benefits include 21GB extra mobile data, Rs. 200 discount on AJIO, a free McDonald's meal on purchases of Rs. 149 and above, Rs. 100 off on Swiggy, 10% off on Reliance Digital, and 20% discount on Netmeds (up to Rs. 800). Additionally, customers can get discounts on flight and hotel bookings via Yatra.com.

How to avail the anniversary offer and benefits

Extra benefits will be credited to eligible customers' MyJio accounts after recharging. The free data will be credited as a data voucher in the MyJio app and users will have to redeem the voucher. Do note that these offers are valid for a limited period only. Reliance Jio's prepaid plans offer a range of benefits, making them an attractive option for customers seeking affordable and value-for-money plans.

