By Aikantik Bag 02:24 pm Dec 19, 202302:24 pm

'Dhak Dhak' sequel is happening!

Bollywood actor Sanjana Sanghi, who portrayed Manjari in the film Dhak Dhak, recently announced that a sequel is in development. Sharing her excitement on social media, Sanghi confirmed she will reprise her role in the upcoming film. Released in October, Dhak Dhak also featured Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film was a disaster at the box office, hence the sequel announcement is quite intriguing. Will the sequel redeem its predecessor? Time will tell!

Sanghi went poetic writing about her character

In her announcement, Sanghi described Manjari as a character with "a curious heart, eyes brimming with hope, and love for the world." She emphasized that Manjari "doesn't mistake liberation for rebellion; she revels in her innocence, believing the world is equally so." Living in the sheltered town of Mathura, Manjari is content but yearns for more experiences, added the actor.

Sequel to continue the gang's journey beyond Khardung La

Sanghi also shared that Dhak Dhak 2 will pick up where the first film left off, at Khardung La, and follow the gang on another thrilling adventure. While specific details about the sequel's plot and release date remain under wraps, ardent fans are looking forward to this travel film.

