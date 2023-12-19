Karan Johar recalls Raj Kapoor's admiration for Yash Chopra's 'Silsila'

Raj Kapoor praised Yash Chopra for his work on 'Silsila'

This winter Koffee With Karan is back with its eighth season and Karan Johar is brewing some steaming conversations! As per Pinkvilla, in a heartwarming episode slated to premiere on Thursday, Johar will share a nostalgic anecdote involving Bollywood legends Raj Kapoor and Yash Chopra. Johar will reminisce about a moment when Kapoor praised Chopra for beautifully capturing the essence of the Tulip Gardens in Amsterdam in his film Silsila.

Kapoor told Chopra even he couldn't have done this

Johar narrated, "They both shot in the same year. Silsila had not performed and Prem Rog was a hit film so there was an event and a party." "Raj sahab came to him and said, 'I want to tell you one thing, everything else put aside, jis tarah tumhe essence capture kiya hai uss location ka, jo romance aap le aaye ho, I couldn't do that, you brought in a certain beauty of romance and poetry which I didn't manage.'"

Devgn's take on the shifting dynamic in the industry

Johar continued, "Yash uncle went home with the feeling that you know, it takes a big heart. And I don't feel like we have that. We release movies, the least number of calls and messages will come from the industry, it's like nobody feels happy for somebody else's success." The episode features Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, and the former added, "It was better during our times also, that time also we used to get calls."